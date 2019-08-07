Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 163 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,016,000 after acquiring an additional 356,209 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 52,306 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $4,253,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,976 shares of company stock worth $38,081,954. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. 40,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,595. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.57.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

