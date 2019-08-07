Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 274 Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 119,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 71,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 40.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,578. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $64.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

