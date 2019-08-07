Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,645,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,771 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,985.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,243,863 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.98. 483,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,906. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

