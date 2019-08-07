Shotspotter’s (SSTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Lake Street Capital

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shotspotter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.23.

SSTI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.15 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.81. Shotspotter has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $54,057.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 2,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $95,099.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 51.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

