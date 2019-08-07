Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 548 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 450.9% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 29,505 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 66,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 210,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 180,116 shares in the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,354,234. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

