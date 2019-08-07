Sidoti Upgrades K12 (NYSE:LRN) to “Buy”

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRN. ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN stock traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,084. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. K12 has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.22.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.43 million. K12 had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of K12 by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after acquiring an additional 180,672 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,648 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 12.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 30.0% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 298,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,743 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 21.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 279,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.