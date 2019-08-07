Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.55

Sigma Capital Group Plc (LON:SGM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and traded as high as $106.50. Sigma Capital Group shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 34,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $93.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.48.

In related news, insider David Sigsworth purchased 45,000 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,950 ($65,268.52). Also, insider James C. McMahon purchased 2,797 shares of Sigma Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,216.55 ($4,202.99). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 97,797 shares of company stock valued at $10,961,655.

About Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM)

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

