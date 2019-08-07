SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives $3.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,430,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.