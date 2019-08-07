Simplex Trading LLC Has $741,000 Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,121,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,514,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,677,000.

KSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,817. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09.

