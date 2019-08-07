Simplex Trading LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3,414.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 9,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,054,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,526,539. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

