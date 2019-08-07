Simplex Trading LLC Sells 387 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,403,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 222,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 170,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

