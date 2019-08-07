Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the first quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get iShares Transportation Average ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $181.81. The company had a trading volume of 103,800 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.79. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transportation Average ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.