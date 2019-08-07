SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 11.4% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,670,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $338,355,000 after buying an additional 1,399,376 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 8,085.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 205,687 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 1.2% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.7% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKM stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. SK Telecom has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $28.56.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

