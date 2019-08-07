SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

SkyWest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SkyWest has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SkyWest to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.59.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 22,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,366,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $1,078,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,634 shares of company stock worth $5,319,783. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

