Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.71 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.36.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $79.90. 2,908,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.31. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $96.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $183,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,057.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $165,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $4,177,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.