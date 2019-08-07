Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Trading Up 1%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.21.

About Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

