Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 3,877,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $785,333,000 after acquiring an additional 550,300 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,235,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $170,524,000 after acquiring an additional 450,098 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,766,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,786,000 after acquiring an additional 417,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after acquiring an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.49.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,018,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,797,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $922.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

