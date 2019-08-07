SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 15,499 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,674,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 278.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 139,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 21,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,507 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.81. 5,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.48. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $103.51.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

