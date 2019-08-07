SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Catamount Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,065,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

