SNS Financial Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.02. 267,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,542. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a one year low of $61.69 and a one year high of $83.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dunkin Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

In related news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 1,660 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,715 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

