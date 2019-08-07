SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $522,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $81.59. 54,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,250. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

