SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 37,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.57. 42,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.66.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

