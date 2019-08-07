SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,932 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $788,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $146.39. 708,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,797. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane D. Bengston sold 6,899 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total transaction of $1,017,809.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,887.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,899 shares of company stock worth $6,189,059. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

