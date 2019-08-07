SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 97,053 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 382,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,053 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,686,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 533,900 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,344,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 931,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 669,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 211,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 545,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,669. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.