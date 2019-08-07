Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on October 2nd

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Solar Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Solar Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Solar Capital to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 25,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $848.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.