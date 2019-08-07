Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 million.

SUNS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 2,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,256. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Solar Senior Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

