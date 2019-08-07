Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $79.91 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 2251487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,439 shares of company stock valued at $502,641. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 902,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.32.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

