Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) vs. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Head to Head Comparison

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soleno Therapeutics and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 286.60%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 90.84%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and BioSig Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 42.52 -$13.34 million ($0.65) -2.98 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A

Soleno Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.1% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -92.16% -53.00% BioSig Technologies N/A -301.90% -247.03%

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.