SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches Market Cap of $48.82 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $48.82 million and $2.42 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00236793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.15 or 0.01250168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00019982 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00096047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000433 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,124,058 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

