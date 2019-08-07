Somerville Kurt F Sells 215 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Somerville Kurt F lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.58. 190,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nomura increased their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a $206.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.