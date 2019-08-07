SongCoin (SONG) Trading 17% Higher Over Last Week

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One SongCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, SongCoin has traded up 17% against the dollar. SongCoin has a total market cap of $7,289.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00768900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000401 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00031273 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

