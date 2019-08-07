SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $45.96, 7,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 17,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

