SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 56.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,950,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.