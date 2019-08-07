SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.5% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.76% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $356,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.47.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

