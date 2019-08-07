SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Shares Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 13,285,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 730,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,036,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 281,855 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,760,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 720,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,109,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

