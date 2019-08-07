SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.