SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,515 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.0% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.00% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $58,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 196,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

