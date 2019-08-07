SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $343.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $284.45 and a 12-month high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

