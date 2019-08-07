SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Cut by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 12.0% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 28,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $341.39. 219,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,661. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $374.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

