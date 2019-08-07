Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 120 ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 125.20 ($1.64) by GBX (5.20) (($0.07)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

SPX traded down GBX 550 ($7.19) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,060 ($105.32). 406,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,875 ($76.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,440 ($123.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,945.90. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SPX. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target (up previously from GBX 7,100 ($92.77)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 6,570 ($85.85) to GBX 8,540 ($111.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,240 ($94.60).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

