Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective for the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective (down from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 127.78 ($1.67).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.