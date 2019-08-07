SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.485-1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.SPX Flow also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded SPX Flow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. 16,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $385.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.94 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

