Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Buys 825 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 126.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $451,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total transaction of $146,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,091 shares in the company, valued at $523,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,598 shares of company stock worth $752,989. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

DUK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.96. 71,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,429. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

