Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $119,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $145.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

