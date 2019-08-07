Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 283.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,097,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,738,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,614 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 122,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. 1,055,769 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41.

