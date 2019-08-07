Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $6,794,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,224,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,011 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,531,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 595,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

