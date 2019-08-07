Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 387.3% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 226,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.6% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 21,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 22.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 1,512,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.81%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

