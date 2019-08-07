Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 16,646.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,001 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,385,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 673,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,296,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,886,000 after purchasing an additional 450,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,483. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 15,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $316,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $320,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,838. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.