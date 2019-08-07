St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 13,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

