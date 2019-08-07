Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $351.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 71,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.58. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

